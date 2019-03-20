Sprinklers accidentally activated along MCE tunnel

Motorists travelling along the westbound tunnel of the Marina Coastal Expressway(MCE) yesterday had to navigate through water pouring from the roof after a fire-fighting system was accidentally triggered.

A video of the incident from a taxi passenger was posted on Facebook group Singapore Taxi Driver.

It showed about 20 motorcyclists stranded along the shoulder of the road, most of them gearing up for the journey with raincoats.

The video also showed the taxi's windscreen being sprayed as it drove through the water.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman told The New Paper the water-based fire-fighting system along a 25m stretch of the MCE after the East Coast Parkway/ Fort Road entry was accidentally triggered due to a technical fault. It was turned off about 15 minutes later.

The spokesman added that there was no fire or seawater seepage in the tunnel and that there was no major impact to traffic.