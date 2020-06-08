Singapore

ST Engineering's Singapore IT network not compromised by cyber attack

The ransomware attack on the subsidiary led to the leakage of data. TNP FILE PHOTO
Clement Yong
Jun 08, 2020 06:00 am

Singapore's biggest defence technology firm ST Engineering yesterday said its IT network here and its other businesses have not been compromised by a cyber attack on its US subsidiary.

The ransomware attack on the subsidiary, VT San Antonio Aerospace, led to the leakage of data, including contract details with various governments - such as Peru and Argentina - and agencies including the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Some 1.5 terabytes of data is believed to have been stolen.

ST Engineering said in a statement yesterday that the disruption has been confined to VT San Antonio Aerospace and pledged to respond to the incident "transparently and proactively".

"This includes deploying advanced tools to remediate the intrusion and to restore the affected systems," it said.

A group of hackers known as the Maze group had attacked VT San Antonio Aerospace and put about 50 megabytes of leaked data on the Dark Web and public forums, according to cyber security firm Cyfirma on Saturday.

More hawkers seek to go cashless
Singapore

More hawkers looking at cashless payment options

The hack was discovered last Friday. Maze is believed to have made public some of the data from its heist after VT San Antonio Aerospace refused to pay the ransom demanded.

ST Engineering yesterday said it has taken a series of short- and long-term steps to avoid a repeat of the incursion, such as disconnecting certain systems from the network and calling in third-party forensic advisers to help in investigations "immediately".

It has also notified law enforcement authorities and is conducting a rigorous review.

ST Engineering is involved in highly critical aerospace, electronics, marine and land systems industries in many countries, with the Singapore Armed Forces as its top client.

