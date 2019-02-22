St Regis residents evacuated after fire breaks out on 12th storey

Residents at the St Regis Residences at Tanglin Road were evacuated on Wednesday night, following a fire in a bedroom in one of the units on the 12th storey. The fire was extinguished with a water jet and a hosereel, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which responded to the incident at about 11.30pm. SCDF said that upon its arrival, the building management had already initiated an evacuation of the building.The cause of the fire is under investigation.