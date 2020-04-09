Stadiums to close, measures could be tightened further

All 15 open-air stadiums will be closed until further notice.

Sport Singapore will be closing all of its 15 open-air stadiums from Friday (April 10) till further notice.

The national sports agency made the announcement on Thursday, when Singapore registered a record 287 new Covid-19 cases, with most of them linked to foreign worker dormitories. The total number of cases in Singapore is now 1,910.

Current "circuit-breaker" measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be further tightened if people continue to gather outdoors, warned National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who added that if necessary, entry to parks will also be strictly controlled.

On the closure of open-air stadiums, Mr Wong said the authorities had initially allowed the facilities to remain open for people to exercise while observing safe distancing and not in groups.

He said: “Unfortunately, we do see groups, people coming in groups to exercise in the stadiums, which is not what the intention was.

“So we have decided to close stadiums altogether, because if there is no compliance and if these venues continue to be used for congregation of groups, then we cannot allow that to continue.”

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 taskforce along with Mr Wong, added that parents will no longer be allowed to drop their children off daily at the grandparents’ place during this "circuit-breaker" period.

“If the care regimen is for the grandparents to look after your children, then you should leave the children with their grandparents throughout the entire 'circuit-breaker' period,” Mr Gan said.

Arrangements can be made with childcare facilities for those parents who work in essential services.

People can still visit their elderly parents who live alone to help with their daily needs, but they should reduce interaction with the elderly as far as possible and observe strict personal hygiene, Mr Gan added.

Reiterating that everyone should stay at home as much as possible, Mr Gan said: “The next few days will be a long weekend. I appeal to everyone to stay home.

"If you want to see your relatives, call them or have a virtual meet-up. Each of us must take the circuit breakers seriously. The health of everyone depends on us."