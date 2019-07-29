Staff evacuated after fire breaks out at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Sixty staff were evacuated from Mount Elizabeth Hospital yesterday after a fire broke out in one of its administrative offices.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 6.30am, and the fire was confined to an office on the first storey of Block C.

There were no reported injuries and it was extinguished with one water jet.

The SCDF said that preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the fire was of an electrical origin, but it was not due to any personal mobility devices or any power-assisted bicycles.

Dr Noel Yeo, the chief executive officer of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said the hospital is working closely with the SCDF to determine the cause.

He said medical services at the hospital had not been affected. - ADELINE TAN