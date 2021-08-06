Stallholders lament thin crowds as Chong Pang Market reopens

A customer checking in with her TraceTogether token at Chong Pang Market as it reopens after a two-week closure to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises.

It was a markedly quiet morning at Chong Pang Market, one of Singapore's most popular wet markets, as it reopened yesterday after a two-week closure.

While the neighbourhood centre was bustling, stallholders lamented the thin crowds in the market.

A fishmonger who gave his name only as Mr Yap said: "This is one of Singapore's top four markets. Look at it now."

Chong Pang Market was one of four popular wet markets that had to implement entry restrictions last year based on the last digit of patrons' national registration identity card, or NRIC, number.

Along with Haig Road Market and Food Centre, it was closed for two weeks from July 21 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission and to allow for deep cleaning.

This was after 25 cases were detected among people who worked at or visited Haig Road Market and Food Centre, while 10 cases linked to Chong Pang Market were detected.

Nee Soon Town Council told The Straits Times that only 10 per cent of the 123 stalls in Chong Pang Market opened for business yesterday.

There were about 2,000 visitors from 7am to 11am, a third fewer than on typical weekday mornings.

Mr Steven Koh, 60, chairman of the Chong Pang City Merchant and Hawker's Association, said some stallholders had just completed their quarantine and needed time to prepare before reopening.

Others plan to reopen once more patrons return to the market.

Mr Yap, 29, said business at his stall has fallen by 80 per cent since the outbreak at Jurong Fishery Port last month.

Chong Pang Market was first closed for cleaning on July 18 after a fishmonger tested positive for Covid-19.

More infections detected there led to the two-week closure.

The adjacent food centre also underwent deep cleaning, but was allowed to remain open.

Nee Soon Town Council said it will waive service and conservancy charges, and temporary occupation licence fees, for stallholders affected by the closure.

This is also the case at seven other markets and food centres managed by People's Action Party-run town councils that were closed because of Covid-19 clusters.

SAFE DISTANCING

Yesterday, safe distancing ambassadors and staff from Nee Soon Town Council and NTUC Foodfare, which manages Chong Pang Market, were deployed to ensure compliance with safe distancing measures.

While the loss of two weeks of income has been a blow to some like Mr Yap, who said he had to dispose of stock worth a few thousand dollars due to the market's closure, for others like Mr Andy Lee, rental relief and the daily $100 quarantine allowance can cover losses.

Mr Lee, 37, who sells bean curd, frozen food and other dry goods, and was there to tidy up his stall, said he did not expect much business in the short term.

The way quarantine orders were issued to stallholders was messy and confusing - for instance, not everyone was served the orders at the same time, he added.

Mr S. Raamesh, 51, who owns a mutton stall, was more sanguine despite having to close during the Hari Raya Haji period, when sales would have peaked.

"Definitely, there is a loss, but no point worrying about it," he said.

At Haig Road Market and Food Centre, most stalls were closed.

The market undergoes spring cleaning every three months and the next one was scheduled for next month, but tenants took the opportunity to ask the town council to bring it forward to yesterday and today.

Florist Mindy Foo, 60, expects it will take at least eight to 10 days for the crowds to return.

"People are still worried about coming in," she said.