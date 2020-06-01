Stallholders in NEA-managed hawker centres to get extra rental waivers

Rental waivers will be provided to stallholders in hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), or by NEA-appointed operators, for an additional two months, up till August.

The additional two months of rental waiver comes as part of the Fortitude Budget announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, NEA said yesterday.

Around 14,000 stallholders in markets and hawker centres will benefit from five months' worth of rental waivers - 50 per cent in March, full rental waiver from April to next month, and a 50 per cent rental waiver in August, with a minimum waiver of $200 per month.

Previously, those eligible were expected to receive three months' worth of waivers - 50 per cent for March, full rental waiver from April to last month, and 50 per cent for this month.

In addition, table-cleaning and centralised dishwashing services will be subsidised for an additional month in June, benefiting around 6,000 cooked food stallholders, as dining-in at food and beverage establishments will continue to be disallowed.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said: "Through the additional rental waiver and the extension of subsidy for table-cleaning fees and centralised dishwashing services, we hope to alleviate our stallholders' operating costs during this challenging period."

Odd- or even-date entry restrictions at four popular markets will continue, in line with the first phase of safe reopening which begins tomorrow.

Crowding at Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 have eased significantly over the last five weeks, NEA said.

To better help patrons plan their visits, NEA encourages people to use Space Out (www.spaceout.gov.sg), a platform which provides crowd level information, and the length of queues for entry into markets which are already full.