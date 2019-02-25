Stand a chance win vouchers worth up to $1,000

Singapore

Total Defence 2019 campaign poster. PHOTO: NEXUS
Stand a chance of winning the top prize of vouchers worth up to $1,000 by participating in the TNP Total Defence Day Colouring Contest.

The second place winner gets a $500 voucher while the third prize is a $250 voucher.

There are also eight consolation prizes of $50 vouchers each to be won.

Download the black-and-white colouring picture from www.tnp.sg/colourtowin and fill it in with any coloured medium of your choice.

Mail your work to "TNP TD Contest c/o 86A Amoy Street Singapore 069905".

You can also e-mail it to wearetotaldefence@gmail.com

Contest closes on March 3.

