Stand to win a Sony TV at Gain City's Eat & Shop Sunday

Scan the Gain City advertisement on the front page of today's TNP for exclusive vouchers.

In celebration of Gain City's Eat & Shop Sunday happening this Sunday and Singapore Press Holdings' 35th anniversary, The New Paper readers can enjoy exclusive promotions and the chance to win a 55-inch Sony KD-55X8000G TV worth $2,599.

Going at 35 per cent or more off are the Sharp front load washer (7kg, 3 ticks) at $324 (usual price $499), Electrolux condenser dryer (7kg) at $635 (usual price $1,399) and branded 55-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at $835 (usual price $1,699) plus free wall mount installation.

What is more, purchase any item above and stand to win the Sony KD-55X8000G - a 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) television with 4K X-Reality PRO upscaling technology, TRILUMINOS Display, ClearAudio+ and Android TV - in a lucky draw.

The deals do not stop there.

On a first-come-first-served basis, trade in and get up to $750 for your old washer, $1,200 for your fridge, $500 for your dishwasher, $1,500 for your TV and more.

DOWNLOAD AND SAVE

Kick off your shop-and-save journey by following these simple steps:

1) Download the TNP mobile app or browse scan.tnp.sg on your mobile phone.

2) Use the scanner and scan the Gain City advertisement that appears on the front page of today's TNP.

3) Choose the exclusive vouchers for the washer, dryer and branded TV that are specially discounted for TNP readers, or register for the trade-in.

The vouchers are valid only for use this Sunday at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut - where Gain City's Eat & Shop Sunday will take place from noon - and cannot be used with any other promotions, discounts or privileges. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, treat yourself to tasty Thai cuisine. From noon to 2pm on Level 1, Happy Cafe's chef Malai Kodchaporn will cook an authentic Thai lunch for UWeekly readers and UFM100.3 listeners at $50 for a family of four.

UFM100.3 DJs Li Mei and Wei Long will be there for an afternoon of great food and fun with games and prizes to be won.

On top of that, 96.3 Hao DJs De Ming, Li Yi and Jie Qi will serenade guests during high tea from 3pm to 5pm. At $25 for two, you can tuck into specially prepared Thai mango salad, pineapple rice and tom yum soup.