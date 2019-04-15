Star Awards pays tribute to Aloysius Pang

Actress Jayley Woo (right) and her twin, Hayley, at the annual Star Awards last night, where a tribute was paid to the late actor Aloysius Pang. Photos and clips of Pang were shown. He was 28 when he died after a military training incident earlier this year. Jayley Woo, who was Pang's girlfriend, his manager Dasmond Koh, and friends Chen Shucheng and Ian Fang wereteary-eyed during the segment.

