Starbuck partners e2i to upskill at least 2,000 workers

Store managers, district managers and baristas are among the employees included in the training programmes.

In a bid to nurture a digitally empowered workforce, Starbucks in Singapore recently announced its partnership with the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), an organisation established by the National Trades Union Congress.

The coffee chain said it is enhancing its existing training programmes to equip at least 2,000 of its employees - including store managers, district managers and baristas - with new adaptive, technical and technological skills by the end of next year.

These skills are aligned with e2i's Worker 4.0 framework, which identifies skills essential for a worker in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

All outlets will participate in the courses, and the skills taught will be curated according to the specific job role of the employee, added Starbucks.

"The food and beverage industry is rapidly changing, alongside customers' evolving needs and wants," said Starbucks Singapore general manager Patrick Kwok.

"To keep up to speed with our digitally savvy customers who demand more seamless retail experiences and greater convenience, we need to ensure that our partners are well equipped with the relevant skills to represent and provide the best Starbucks experience."

Mr Gilbert Tan, chief executive of e2i, said: "e2i is pleased to partner Starbucks on this journey to establish a quality benchmark for training and upskilling among our local workforce.

"The Worker 4.0 framework was developed in close consultation with various companies and workers on the ground, to understand and address concerns and needs as industries undergo transformation."

He also said this is a part of the agency's plan for an industry-wide employee transformation, which will help to meet the changing employment landscape in Singapore.

Mr James Cheong, 27, a shift supervisor at Starbucks' outlet at Paya Lebar Quarter mall, told The New Paper he is taking a business diploma course, fully paid by Starbucks, to help further his management and business strategy skills.

He said that the 2 1/2-year programme, of which he has completed about eight months, has taught him skills such as marketing and strategy, which he has been able to apply at work.

He said: "The course has enabled me to be more effective and prepared for the future."