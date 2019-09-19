StarHub: Disruption on Tuesday not cyber attack

StarHub's disrupted network service on Tuesday was caused by an Internet routing issue, not a cyber attack.

The telco said in a statement yesterday: "An Internet routing issue has been identified as the root cause of the incident and StarHub has ruled out a cyber attack."

Both its mobile Internet and fixed-line Internet connections were affected.

The technical issue was discovered just after 6pm, and mobile data services were restored within 20 minutes, with all services fully restored by 9.50pm, said StarHub.

Its main website starhub.com was also reportedly down intermittently.

"StarHub takes this incident seriously and is implementing measures to prevent a recurrence," the telco said without specifying the measures.

"StarHub apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and sincerely thanks customers for their patience and understanding."

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is investigating the disruption of StarHub's network services.

"IMDA is aware of a disruption to StarHub's Internet and mobile data services on Sept 17. IMDA required StarHub to restore services expeditiously and keep affected users updated," its spokesman said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"IMDA takes a serious view of any service disruption to public telecommunication services and is investigating the incident."