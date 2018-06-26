StarHub drops 11 channels from Discovery Networks

StarHub is dropping 11 channels from Discovery Networks after failing to agree on pricing.

Seven channels, including Animal Planet and Discovery Asia, will stop on June 30, followed by four others such as Asian Food Channel and Food Network on Aug 31.

Some viewers were unhappy, including service engineer Stephen Chan, 47, who said: "My family enjoys the content.When StarHub called me to renew my contract, I was not informed the channels would be cancelled."

Marketing manager Geraldine Guo, 35,is consideringswitching providers.

"I have been spending more time watching documentaries on Netflix, so perhaps in due time I have no need for StarHub or Singtel TV."

StarHub's announcement comes after more than a year of discussions with Discovery. Discovery claims that StarHub was "not prepared to pay fair value" for the content.

StarHub said it will be rolling out new channels to replace Discovery's content, along with compensation such as $4 off its lifestyle and/or education basic groups for three months. Customers can also enjoy a free preview of more than 30 channels from the News, Kids, Education Entertainment and Lifestyle groups until July 15. - NG WEI KAI