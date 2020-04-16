StarHub Internet users face outage issues

StarHub's Internet service faced intermittent outage issues yesterday, causing disruption to subscribers working and studying at home during a period of coronavirus outbreak when connections are crucial.

According to the Down Detector website, which logs Internet outages, StarHub started having problems at around 11am, before complaints spiked at 11.30am and again at 3.55pm.

Thousands of Internet users from Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to Seletar and Kallang took to social media to complain about the outages.

StarHub, in confirming the problem on its Facebook page, said fibre broadband services for some customers living in the north and north-east of Singapore were "temporarily affected" for about 20 minutes in the morning due to "a fault in a network equipment".

Its update on Facebook at 3.45pm said it was aware some broadband customers were still facing connectivity problems.

The telco later said this was due to a separate network issue with one of its domain name servers that handles Internet traffic routing.

APOLOGISED

StarHub's chief technology officer Chong Siew Loong apologised for the inconvenience and said: "We take this incident seriously and will conduct a detailed root cause analysis so that we can prevent future recurrence."

He said traffic on the telco's network is "well below" available capacity and that "ample redundancy" has been built into the network to cater to high service levels.

All affected services were fully restored by 8.20pm, said the telco.

A spokesman for the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) told The Straits Times: "IMDA takes a serious view of any service disruption to public telecommunications services, especially during the circuit breaker period, (when) many of us are working and studying from home."

The spokesman added: "IMDA has commenced investigations into the two service disruptions to StarHub's Internet services (yesterday) and will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action should there be any lapses on StarHub's part."