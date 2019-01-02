Start new year right with Gain City

Gain City is holding a New Year New Furnishing event at the open field outside Tampines MRT station for the first time from now till Jan 13.

Gain City is ushering in the new year with a sales event at Tampines in the first two weeks of this month.

The electronics and furniture retailer is holding a New Year New Furnishing event at the open field outside Tampines MRT station for the first time from now till Jan 13.

Gain City managing director Kenny Teo told The New Paper: "We want to be part of Singaporeans' journey in starting the new year right with new furniture and mattresses, especially since Chinese New Year is fast approaching."

The event will showcase mattresses from home-grown brand Four Star, with its queen-size Avalon mattress going for $1,999 (usual price $4,000), with free bedding accessories worth $800.

Also on sale are products from Gain City-exclusive Italian sofa brand Nazario, such as the Mixx 2 seater recliner sofa at $1,499 (UP $2,698).

Every $100 spent will give customers a chance to win a Volkswagen Beetle at the Gain City Grand Draw next month.

Customers who make a minimum purchase of $1,500 (for participating brands) will receive a free WMF cookware set worth $457.

This is Gain City's second exclusive sale tie-up and targeted event with The New Paper. The first in November, the Mid-Week Madness Sale, drew an overwhelming crowd to its Ang Mo Kio showroom over three days.

Mr Teo said: "We hope that Tampines residents can come in full force. Even if you do not live in the vicinity, all TNP readers should take this opportunity to spruce up your home with a new mattress or sofa as we are also giving out immediate Ang Pow Cashback (discounts)."

Also check out these deals: