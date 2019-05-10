Starting your own business? Let go of ‘mum guilt’

Ms Nadia Chan is the co-founder of Maiko, the Singapore distributor of Australian skincare brand Canvas, and the general manager of local public relations agency, PR Communications.

She is also the proud mother of five-year-old Callum.

On balancing motherhood, career and her side business, the 30-year-old told The New Paper: "It all comes down to proper planning and ensuring that I have time for everything. Callum is top priority so pursuing a full-time PR career and running a business usually have to work around the time he is in school or in bed."

PLANNING

To mothers who wish to start their own businesses, Ms Chan's advice is to let go of the "mum guilt" and their expectations of motherhood, believing that the key to achieving a healthy work-life balance is to be organised, to practise proper planning and to strive for excellence instead of perfection.

She advises mothers to draw firm boundaries between work and home, while also encouraging them to get their children involved in the work.

For instance, Callum would occasionally help her pack Canvas orders that she has prepared.

Ms Chan said: "Focus on the positive things, do your best and being pleased with your efforts are what matter most.

"Starting a business does not necessarily mean you will have less time for your children."

With so much to take care of, Ms Chan also recognises the importance of taking care of herself.

Thursday and Friday evenings are dedicated to spending time with friends or pampering herself by getting a manicure, hitting the gym or getting a massage to unwind.