Statue of Sir Stamford Raffles in Boat Quay 'disappears'

The white statue of Sir Stamford Raffles at Boat Quay seems to be "disappearing". Yesterday, the Singapore Bicentennial Office revealed the effect was created with outdoor acrylic paint in collaboration with local artist Teng Kai Wei. It was done in commemoration of the Singapore Bicentennial to be launched on Jan 28 this year. The paint will be removed at the end of today.

