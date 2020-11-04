STB launches ‘Singapolidays’ that feature bundled promos

Sentosa is one of the 10 areas included in the bundled promotions.

Local tourism is getting a boost from bundled promotions by hotels, attractions, restaurants and shops, which are being offered under the SingapoRediscovers campaign from yesterday.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is launching around 50 of these bundled promotions, dubbed "Singapolidays", which can be found on the SingapoRediscovers website or the VisitSingapore mobile app.

The promotions are designed around 10 areas that have specific attractions or cultural interest, such as Chinatown, Sentosa or the Mandai-Kranji nature area, STB said in a statement yesterday.

HOLIDAY ITINERARIES

To help consumers explore the 10 precincts, STB is also launching holiday itineraries featuring recommended hotels, attractions, tours and shops which users can customise.

Tour company The Traveller DMC planned some of the bundled promotions.

Its executive director Yvonne Low said that the company wanted to showcase Singapore's diversity when putting experiences together.

"We constantly go about saying that Singapore is multicultural and diverse, but most of us have not actually experienced what that really means," she said.

Mrs Low helped put together bundles such as Origin Journeys' Hainanese Heritage Tours, which includes visits to restaurants and a chicken rice culinary workshop.

Participating businesses say the bundled promotions allow them to provide their offerings in an integrated way and this can contribute to a better overall experience.

For instance, Hotel Soloha in Chinatown is pairing with tour operators such as FootWorks and Tribe Tours to run mystery-inspired tours of the Keong Saik area.

The hotel's founder Josh Hu said hotel guests can participate in the tours, which have crime-solving elements exploring Keong Saik's history as a red-light district.

Also participating is the wax museum Madame Tussauds in Sentosa, which is pairing with fast-food restaurant Marrybrown and the Sentosa Island Bus Tour for a bundled promotion.

STB is hoping the bundles will help Singaporeans access parts of the country they may not have taken the time to explore before.

Its chief executive Keith Tan said: "There is so much to explore and do in our vibrant precincts."