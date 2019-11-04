Stepping up for a good cause

Dancers from Danz People & Stylo Milo out their hip hop moves on display at the ChildAid rehearsal in Orchard Central yesterday. This year’s ChildAid – themed Sing! Play! Dance! – will be held on Nov 20 and 21 at the Esplanade Theatre. A total of 132 performers will sing, perform lyrical dance and gymnastics to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which help students from low-income families. Tickets are priced at $18, $28 and $38 (sold out).