Stepping out of her comfort zone to lend a helping hand

Despite the risks involved, Miss Golda Wang, 33, a senior clinical pharmacist at Alexandra Hospital, believed it was something she needed to do.

Recounting her experience, Miss Wang said the dormitories had no air-conditioning and hardly any fans at first, as there were still concerns about the virus spreading.

"But the biggest challenge was actually communicating with the residents as they spoke different languages," she said.

She and her team overcame this by coming up with materials in different languages such as Tamil and Bengali.

While at the dorms, she saw patients with many ailments, including Covid-19.

The patients, she said, were polite and often made their appreciation known despite their trying circumstances.

"There was one patient who was clearly going through a turbulent period, but he always said 'thank you sister'," she said.

"They appreciated the care given, which was more than just seeing a medical professional. It was knowing what was happening, which the team made a point to explain by going through each part of their test results."

Those like Miss Wang are celebrated annually on Sept 25, World Pharmacists Day, when the work of pharmacists and the care they provide are remembered globally.

The roles of pharmacists continue to adapt as the healthcare needs of the community change.

In the case of Miss Wang, her role has expanded since she became a certified collaborative prescribing practitioner about six weeks ago, allowing her to prescribe medication.

The scheme was introduced in 2018, and takes some load off doctors.

Because of the pandemic, she has also found new avenues to provide care, such as through virtual consultations.

"With teleconsultation, we can communicate with the family members caring for the patient, and do not have to worry about them forgetting to bring their medical profiles."

Miss Wang encourages others considering a career as a pharmacist to take the leap.

"It's a very powerful thing to be speaking to someone about their health," she said.

"It's not an easy career, but it's a noble job."