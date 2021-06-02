Stiffer punishment for offences committed in Silver and School zones

For a driving offence committed in a Silver Zone, fines will be increased by $100 and an additional two demerit points will be incurred.

Motorists who flout traffic rules in designated zones that see a higher proportion of the elderly and schoolchildren will be hit with heavier fines and additional demerit points from July 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday that the changes to the penalties at Silver Zones and School Zones are to deter irresponsible driving behaviour by motorists.

Fines will be increased by $100 while an additional two demerit points will be incurred for specified offences committed in these zones.

Silver Zones typically have a reduced speed limit of 40kmh and additional traffic-calming and senior-friendly road safety features.

Last year, the elderly made up more than 80 per cent of pedestrian fatalities, said MHA, adding that elderly pedestrians continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in pedestrian fatalities.

In 2019, 317 traffic accidents resulted in elderly pedestrian casualties compared with 223 in 2015.

"While jaywalking by elderly pedestrians contributed to some of these accidents, many also arise from irresponsible driving behaviour on the motorists' part, such as failing to slow down when approaching a pedestrian crossing.

"The situation may be improved with greater care on the part of motorists," said MHA.

The increased fines and demerit points will apply to offences committed at pedestrian crossings and driving-related offences that endanger pedestrian safety.

For example, a motorist who runs a red light in a Silver Zone or School Zone will receive 14 demerit points instead of the 12 demerit points that would have been incurred had the offence been committed outside these zones.

Composition fines for the specified traffic offences committed in the zones will be $100 more.

For example, driving against the flow of traffic in such a zone with a light vehicle will incur a $300 fine instead of $200.

MHA said it will monitor the accident rates for heavy vehicles in Silver Zones and School Zones, and review the cap on composition fines if necessary.