Story on Inuka is 2019’s favourite English kids book

The One And Only Inuka, an homage to Singapore Zoo's much-loved polar bear which died last year, is the favourite English children's book this year.

The book remembers Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics, "with love and fond memories", said Popular bookstore, which announced the results of its annual Popular Readers' Choice Awards on Saturday.

The book was written by former deputy editor of The Straits Times Alan John and illustrated by Mr Quek Hong Shin.

The award, now in its eighth year, aims to recognise local authors, with winners selected based on a public vote from Aug 16 to Oct 27.

Secrets of Singapore: Changi Airport, as well as Sherlock Sam And The Mysterious Mastermind In Seoul came in second and third respectively in the English children's category.

Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story won the first prize in the English adult book category.

Written by former Straits Times news editor Peh Shing Huei, the book traces the "improbable" rise to office of former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, with the title making a pun on his "imposing height most unusual in this part of the world", Popular said.

The Chinese category winner is It's This Class 6 by Mr Weng Tianbao, a comic book which draws inspiration from children's words and behaviour.

All nominated titles are available at the ongoing BookFest@Singapore held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre until next Sunday. - CLEMENT YONG