The Straits Times returns 'home'

After a year-long renovation, The Straits Times returned home yesterday to its revamped newsroom on the second floor of Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre in Toa Payoh North. The new set-up allows journalists and editors from different desks to collaborate and work more seamlessly across platforms, producing content for its digital, mobile, video, radio and print products. The second stage of the newsroom revamp is slated for completion next month.

It will feature a state-of-the-art video production and editing lab to take video production to the next level.

