Stretch of Rail Corridor reopens with new features

Mr Desmond Lee (in blue) taking a walk along the Rail Corridor stretch with members of the Friends of Rail Corridor community group.

A stretch of the Rail Corridor has been reopened, with new features such as additional access points for visitors and restored rail infrastructure.

The stretch of about 4km is between Hillview and Bukit Timah. It is between two conserved truss bridges and is known as the Rail Corridor (Central). It had been closed since 2019 for restoration works.

Yesterday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee took a walk along the trail with members of the Friends of Rail Corridor community group, which was formed in 2017.

The Rail Corridor is a nature trail along the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line connecting Singapore and Malaysia. The Malaysian rail service ceased operations here in 2011.

Mr Lee said Singaporeans' feedback was thoroughly reviewed as the authorities drew up plans for the stretch.

Taking this feedback into account, physical remnants of the corridor's railway heritage were retained.

This includes four bridges that were repaired and refurbished.

Second, biodiversity and greenery along the stretch were enhanced, Mr Lee said. Native plants were added along the way, and night lights have been minimised to reduce disturbance to animals' nocturnal rhythms.

Residents' and visitors' access to the corridor was also taken into account, he added. Eight access points were added along the stretch, and works were done to prevent water-logging along the trail.

Mr Lee also said a three-way balance had to be struck in using the entire 24km stretch of land, which was made available after it was returned in 2011.

Apart from retaining the space for nature and recreation, as well as conserving its historical infrastructure, parcels of land adjacent to the Rail Corridor will be used for various developments to meet needs for homes, jobs and amenities.

"This illustrates how we strive to make the best use of our land," said Mr Lee.

"It is not a binary choice between development and conservation, but it is about finding innovative ways to weave together different land uses for our different needs."

Works are being carried out at other points of the Rail Corridor, and NParks has said that visitors can expect a continuous trail from Kranji MRT station to Spooner Road by the end of this year.

The stretch spans almost the entire 24km corridor. More improvements will continue to be made at some points in the coming years, such as a new bridge over Hillview Road due to be ready by mid-2024.

