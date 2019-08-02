Stricter security measures for this year’s National Day Parade

There will be heightened security measures around the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, as the event will be designated an enhanced security special event.

The police said this in a press release yesterday.

Areas such as Marina Boulevard and Middle Road are part of the special event area.

Organisers of all public assemblies and processions within this area, whether indoors or outdoors, must apply for permits from the police. This includes holding any events at the Speakers' Corner in Hong Lim Park as the park is situated within the area.

During the NDP in 2015, the same conditions were put in place as the park also fell within the area.

DRONES PROHIBITED

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including drones, are strictly prohibited within the area.

It will be an offence to bring or fly a UAV in the area without a valid permit. Offenders can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to $20,000, or both. The UAV will also be seized.

Prohibited items, such as amplification devices like loud hailers, will not be allowed.

There will be another area within the special event area designated as a special zone. Areas such as Nicoll Highway and Battery Road lie within this zone which will have stricter security checks.

All persons and vehicles entering or are within the zone may be liable to security checks and screening by the police.

All security restrictions within these designated zones will take effect on Aug 9.