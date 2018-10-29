Stroke survivor more careful with diet, exercise after recovery

He never thought he would suffer from a stroke, let alone at the young age of 29.

As the stroke affected the right side of his body, Mr Mak Kwok Fai, now 39, could not complete simple tasks such as walking, writing, using a pair of chopsticks or taking a bath, for half a year.

Mr Mak, who was an actuary for an insurance company at the time, spoke to The New Paper about his experience as part of World Stroke Day 2018 today.

"I was in a meeting when I suddenly had a really terrible headache," he said.

He then felt confused and faded in and out of consciousness before seeking help from a colleague, who immediately called for an ambulance to take Mr Mak to hospital.

Before he suffered the stroke, he often went for supper with friends in the wee hours and drank beer occasionally.

Describing his then-lifestyle as "normal", he said he exercised once every two weeks.

Since his recovery, Mr Mak has been more careful with his diet by avoiding spicy, oily and fried food as well as cold drinks.

He has stopped drinking alcohol.

He now exercises two or three times a week, which has helped him drop his weight from 70kg to 56kg.

"Those who might be facing what I faced need to believe that they will recover and work towards it," said Mr Mak, who ran the Standard Chartered Singapore Half-Marathon last year.

Dr Effie Chew, who works at the National University Hospital, said a stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, resulting in brain damage.

She told TNP: "There are a few symptoms of stroke, such as weakness on one side of the face or body, slurring of speech, loss of consciousness and being in a sudden state of confusion."

AGEING POPULATION

Dr Chew, 45, who has dealt with stroke patients in her 20 years of medical experience, said there are more stroke cases nowadays with Singapore's increasingly ageing population.

Another stroke survivor, Mr Sourinathan Dori, 70, is also taking better care of his health after his experience last year.

He was on duty as a security guard in Tuas when he was stricken and felt "very confused".

Mr Sourinathan used to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day before the stroke.

He said: "Since then, I have thrown away all my cigarettes and given up smoking because it is a dangerous habit."