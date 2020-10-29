ST’s new offering focuses on multimedia topics, trending topics

ST editor Warren Fernandez (second from left) speaking yesterday at the trade launch of ST's revamped product, on a panel that included executive editor Sumiko Tan (third from left) and SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low (right). Radio host Cheryl Miles (left) was a presenter for the event.

The Straits Times will continue to bring you the big stories from around the world but with an added focus on doing so across platforms and with more interactive elements and features, ST's editors said at a trade launch featuring its revamped product line-up yesterday.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/ Tamil Media Group, said of the refresh: "More people are reading The Straits Times today in many more ways on many more platforms, and many more times through the day.

"We know that's the way all of us are consuming news. On our phones, tablets, through social media and newsletters, as well as radio."

Taking into account these readership and viewership patterns, Mr Fernandez said everything that ST does now will be multimedia to meet the audience's changing needs.

The revamp began on Oct 15, when ST's website was given a fresh new look, complete with a slew of new offerings that focus on multimedia content and trending topics.

A refreshed ST app was made available for download last week, and readers can expect a new-look print product tomorrow.

While ST stays true to its mission to cover the news reliably and responsibly, there will be greater use of new ways to tell the stories of the day, while tapping the deep expertise the newsroom has built up over the decades.

Summing up the revamp, Mr Fernandez added: "There will be something old - our longstanding commitment to credible journalism; something new, with new formats and features; which will be a lot more visual, and we will aim to run many more views in our new sections as well."

ST also aspires to journey with readers through life, demonstrated by two content verticals that will be launched as part of the revamp.

The first, a refreshed Invest segment, features personal finance tips that have been popular with readers, as well as a focus on jobs.

As part of the Invest sections revamp, it will get its own microsite on ST's website, which serves as a repository for Invest stories, which are evergreen.

Readers can also expect to have investment tips dished out through the Invest newsletter and on selected episodes of The Big Story.

Parents can look forward to various features on ST's new Smart Parenting microsite, including an Ask The Expert video series that will pose key questions to parenting and education professionals.