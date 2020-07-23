Stuck in 2-hour traffic jam due to hit-and-run, woman gives birth in car

Photographs taken at the scene circulating on social media show an overturned lorry in the tunnel (above) and the silver Honda badly damaged.

An accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday night caused a two-hour jam that led to a woman giving birth in a car.

An eyewitness told Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that following the accident, a man in a red car that was stuck in the ensuing traffic jam was seen rushing out of the vehicle to get help from police officers who had arrived.

A woman passenger in the car was in labour.

"The man seemed frustrated, but it was too late because the woman had given birth in the car," said the unnamed eyewitness.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that they were alerted to the incident, involving a car and a lorry, at about 10pm on the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway, near the Outram Road exit.

Two men - the lorry driver, 34, and his passenger, 38 - were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The car driver fled the scene and the police have classified the accident as a hit-and-run.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said the woman and her baby were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

