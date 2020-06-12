Student, 18, charged with having sex with his underage girlfriend

An 18-year-old male was yesterday charged in court with the sexual penetration of a minor.

The youth, a Singaporean who was 17 at the time, is accused of committing the offence with a 14-year-old girl at a Housing Board flat in the east at around noon on Sept 4 in 2018.

The police said in a statement yesterday that the youth was arrested on Tuesday in connection with several reports of alleged sexual offences they had received between last Saturday and Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

He cannot be named due to a gag order, which the police prosecutor had applied for to protect the girl's identity, citing that the victim and the accused were "girlfriend and boyfriend".

The prosecutor also asked the court to remand the accused, a student, for a week for investigations as he is believed to be involved in other cases.

He is understood to be remanded at Central Police Division and will be back in court next Thursday.

The principal of his school told The New Paper he was aware of the allegations made against the accused.

He said the school does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct and will not hesitate to take the appropriate disciplinary action against those convicted of such offences.

He declined to comment further as the case is before the courts.

If convicted of sexual penetration of a person below the age of 16, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

He is the second student to have a run-in with the law this week.

A 19-year-old Temasek Polytechnic student was arrested on Monday for allegedly inciting violence and posting hateful comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.