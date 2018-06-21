Student caught giving lap dance at Ngee Ann Poly camp

The clip of the incident has amassed more than 23,000 views since it was posted online on Tuesday.

As the music played, she walked up to a male student seated on a chair and began gyrating her hips seductively.

In the video clip, which was captured in a classroom, the female student is seen busting her moves over the male student while he appears flustered, even lowering his head at one point.

The video was taken during a co-curricular activity camp at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) last week.

In the clip, which has amassed more than 23,000 views since it was posted online on Tuesday, other students were heard in the background roaring the dancer on and cheering her moves.

Some fished out their phones and cameras to record the performance.

The New Paper understands that the students were part of the poly's volleyball club.

A spokesman for NP confirmed the incident yesterday.

The activity as seen in the video was not part of the approved programme... We will be counselling the students involved. An NP spokesman

When asked if the school had launched an investigation into the incident and if any action would be taken, the spokesman said: "The activity as seen in the video was not part of the approved programme. It was an impromptu activity initiated by a few students.

"Student camp organisers have been given strict guidelines and briefed beforehand. This is to ensure that the activities they conduct are respectful and appropriate.

"We will be counselling the students involved."

Over the years, activities during school orientations have come under the microscope after complaints over their sexualised nature.