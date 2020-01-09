Singapore

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

Screenshots show the boy being hit by a red Honda car at the junction, causing him to flip and fall to the ground. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE
OSMOND CHIA
Jan 09, 2020 06:00 am

A student from Outram Secondary School was knocked down by a car at the junction of Clemenceau Avenue and Havelock Road on Monday.

A video depicting the incident which was circulated online shows the 15-year-old boy in white trousers crossing the junction while the green man is still flashing.

The car nearest to him slows down to let him cross, but a red Honda car on the next lane is seen driving ahead, colliding with the boy, causing him to flip and fall to the ground.

As seen in the video, the boy stands up moments after falling.

The police were alerted to the scene at about 7.10am and said the boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Man dies weeks after falling while doing maintenance work on aircraft
Singapore

Man working on aircraft dies after falling from it

Outram Secondary School vice-principal Ellen Tan, 45, told The New Paper that the teenager has been discharged from the hospital and will be returning to school today.

She added that the school has arranged for a counsellor to tend to the boy during his recovery and will conduct a road safety talk during assembly as a reminder for students.

