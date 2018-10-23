Student winners' moving pictures for Total Defence photo challenge

Her shot of helicopters carrying the Singapore flag against a backdrop of a rainbow over Marina Bay Sands was among 18 shortlisted winners of this year's We Are Total Defence Photography Challenge.

The annual contest, which ended in August, is organised by Nexus, the Ministry of Defence department responsible for Total Defence and National Education.

Miss Valerie Lee, 21, attended this year's National Day Parade rehearsal to take photos of the fireworks, but she got an even better shot. She told The New Paper: "There was a rainbow above Marina Bay Sands and I knew that the right moment would be when the helicopters were in the frame."

The third-year student from Nanyang Polytechnic added: "I used a high shutter speed and took continuous shots the moment the helicopters entered the frame."

She signed up for the competition to see where she stands against professional photographers.

Miss Lee, who studied photography during her diploma course in Digital Visual Effects, said: "I have only two years of photography experience so I was very surprised to be shortlisted as a winner."

She said she wanted the rainbow in the picture not just for aesthetic reasons, but also because it symbolises Singapore's multiracial society.

"The rainbow makes Singapore colourful. It represents us and our desire to protect the country."

Another shortlisted winner who is a student is 15-year-old Trina Teh from Chung Cheng High School (Main), whose winning photo was taken during a class learning journey to an old folks home near Eunos.

The Secondary Three student spotted a group of her classmates at a table, playing a game of Jenga with the residents.

Trina told TNP: "It was heartwarming to see the interaction between the teenagers and elderly."

She immediately snapped a shot of the group, and got a shot that shows how a simple act can make a senior's day, and to portray unity among Singaporeans.

She believes that Total Defence has contributed to Singaporeans' strong sense of security and success, saying: "In times of crisis, unity is important as we can come together as one regardless of age and protect the country from harm."