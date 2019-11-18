Student wins photo contest, showing what water means to different ethnic groups

Taking part in a photo competition was something new for Mr Pang Huei Fong.

But the 20-year-old nailed it, becoming the winner in the student category of the Canon PhotoMarathon competition last month.

Mr Pang, who recently graduated from the aerospace systems and management course in Nanyang Polytechnic, is now doing his national service.

He told The New Paper his photograph was inspired by the cultural aspects in Singapore.

His winning picture captured what water can mean to people from different ethnic groups.

Mr Pang chose to submit a photo under the #MyTakeOnWater theme as he wanted to express how important water is to everyone.

#MyTakeOnWater was one of the three themes participants of the Canon PhotoMarathon could choose from.

All entries from the Canon PhotoMarathon under the theme #MyTakeOnWater will be automatically entered in national water agency PUB's photo challenge as well.

PUB's contest challenges shutterbugs to send in pictures of their take on water, as water can mean different things to different people.

With climate change, it is important that water must be appreciated more than ever.

Everyone has a part to play to ensure that Singapore's water supply never runs dry and that future generations continue to have an adequate, reliable and safe water supply.

PUB's #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge 2019, which closes on Nov 22, offers prizes worth up to $10,000.

Noah Yap of Ah Boys To Men fame also jumped at the chance to offer his take on water.

Said Yap: "When I was taking photos for the competition, it made me see how water is so (easily available to Singaporeans), and sometimes some of us may take this for granted."

SUGAR

The local actor also spoke of how the campaign encouraged him to cut down on sugared drinks.

"Running from one shoot to another can be very tiring. Nowadays, I always try to have water with me," he said.

The winning entries will be announced on PUB's Facebook and Instagram page in January 2020.

Take part in the #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge 2019 and stand to win prizes worth up to $10,000. Please visit bit.ly/mtowtnc for more information. Contest closes Nov 22.