Students are excused from physical activity for a week after Covid jab

MOE said that PE and CCA teachers check on vaccinated students before the start of physical activities.

Students at schools and institutes of higher learning have been excused from physical activity for one week after receiving the first and second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesman said yesterday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the spokesman said this has been the case since late last month, prior to the start of Term 3 on June 28.

The ministry's statement came a day after the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccinations recommended that anyone getting an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, in particular adolescents and younger men, avoid any exercise or strenuous physical activity for a week after either dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, the MOE spokesman said that all physical education and co-curricular activity teachers are currently checking on the vaccination status of students before the start of physical activities.

MOE has also advised all parents and students to be mindful of any potential side effects from the vaccination.