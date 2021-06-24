Students, examiners must wear surgical masks during oral examinations

All candidates and oral examiners will be required to wear surgical masks during the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) oral examinations.

For candidates who do not have surgical masks, provisions will be made at the examination venue.

This is to minimise the risk of transmission in view of the more infectious variants of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement yesterday.

The PSLE oral exams will be held on Aug 12 and 13, and the GCE oral exams will start from next month.

"As facial expressions will not be taken into consideration for the assessment, candidates will not be disadvantaged by the wearing of surgical masks during oral examinations," said MOE and SEAB.

Steps will be taken to ensure that oral examiners and candidates can hear each other clearly.

During the exam, candidates can ask oral examiners to repeat their questions or speak louder, and vice versa. Oral examiners will also take the special circumstance of mask wearing into consideration when assessing candidates.

Candidates will not be allowed to sit the PSLE and GCE oral and listening comprehension examinations under certain circumstances, such as if they have Covid-19, or are placed on a quarantine order or stay-home notice, or have been issued leave of absence.

MOE and SEAB said that as the oral exams are conducted over several days, candidates with valid reasons who miss the exam on their assigned date can take the exam on another date within the examination window or sit a make-up exam.

These candidates can also apply for special consideration, which awards affected candidates with projected grades through an evidence-based and data-driven approach.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post yesterday that he hopes these measures will give students and their parents greater peace of mind.

"To our graduating cohorts: All the best in the preparation for your exams. Do remember to pace yourself and take the time for family, friends and other enjoyable pursuits in the upcoming months as well," he added.