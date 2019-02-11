Student’s face-painting firm flourishes after she overcomes insecurity

Miss Gisele Woon's face-painting business is also a creative outlet for her.

Working part-time for event companies for two years ignited her passion for face-painting.

It then dawned on Miss Gisele Woon that starting her own face-painting business could work.

As she studies public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University, the job offers the School of the Arts graduate the creative outlet she craves.

FEAR

After overcoming her initial fear of failure, Miss Woon started MagicPainters in 2014 offering face-painting services.

The 22-year-old told The New Paper that her entrepreneurial journey had not been easy. She faced two problems: her youth and an insecurity of her abilities.

"I used to use make-up to look older when meeting clients and my employees, as I thought that would make them take me more seriously," said Miss Woon.

"Now I wear only minimal make-up to work, as I realised my youth is not the issue- it is about how I carry myself."

Miss Woon also created a system to make sure she was not overwhelmed.

She set small targets, such as running no more than three events concurrently. That way, she can manage her time more efficiently.

Said Miss Woon: "I am happy to say that I have actually hit these milestones."

The renewed confidence pushed her to expand the business.

Last year, Miss Woon started offering party-planning services such as arranging for balloonists and magicians.

Now, she has four face-painter employees and a handful of part-time balloonists, magicians and other party entertainers on call.

Since then, she has gone on to do events for large organisations such as Facebook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lazada, the People's Association and Unilever Singapore.

Miss Woon still gets surprised and feels a swell of pride whenever her services are requested.

"I am not exactly the biggest company out there, but they still chose me," she said.

"It makes me more motivated and believe that how I have been running things is how I should continue." - JASMINE LIM