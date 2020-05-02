Students from graduating cohorts to return to school from May 19

From May 19, students of graduating cohorts will be going back to school in small groups.

‪Students from graduating cohorts will be going back to schools in groups from May 19, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 2).

The school holidays, which typically start at the end of May, have been brought forward. They will start on May 5 and end on June 1, which is the last day of the circuit breaker.

Mr Ong wrote: "Starting 19 May‬, schools will bring back students from graduating cohorts, i.e. Pri 6, Sec 4 and 5, JC2 and Pre-U 3.

"We know that these students have been anxious about the preparation for their national exams, and that home-based learning cannot fully substitute face to face coaching and lessons."

Mr Ong added that their return to school will be done in a careful and calibrated manner, with ample safe distancing.

"They will come back in small groups, on selected days in a week, throughout the day, and will be spaced out within the school compound," he said. "They will meet teachers one-to-one, or in small groups. Masks are compulsory."

Priority will be given to students requiring school facilities for coursework and practical sessions, as well as those who need additional support.

"Throughout the holidays, schools will also continue to engage students with greater needs and provide care for those whose parents work in essential services and are unable to secure alternative care arrangements," added Mr Ong.

"For teachers rostered during this period, they will be given protected rest time in the later half of May."