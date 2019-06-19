Students to play host to delegates for UN treaty signing in August

Students in the arbitration room at Maxwell Chambers during a tour led by Ministry of Law deputy secretary Han Kok Juan (centre), as part of their training as youth ambassadors.

A new United Nations (UN) treaty bearing Singapore's name is expected to cement the Republic's position as an international dispute resolution hub for businesses, and the Law Ministry is tapping on some young faces to help seal the deal.

More than 700 international delegates will arrive here on Aug 7 to witness the signing of the Singapore Convention on Mediation - the first UN treaty named after Singapore - and 50 students aged 17 and 18, from 13 participating schools, will be playing host.

Their jobs? To help the visitors get to know Singapore, and help those new to the country see the benefits of resolving commercial disputes here.

Launched yesterday, the Singapore Convention Youth Involvement Programme will see the students serve as personal guides to the delegates, including visiting ministers, UN officials and high-level corporate executives, and take them around places of interest such as Gardens by the Bay.

To prepare for their roles as youth ambassadors, the students are undergoing a five-day training programme conducted by seven public and private agencies, from yesterday.

They will also produce short videos about their experience and will be encouraged to share them on social media.

Law Ministry deputy secretary Han Kok Juan said the new UN treaty, which makes it easier to enforce cross-border mediation agreements, reinforces Singapore's reputation as a trusted, neutral jurisdiction with strong rule of law.

He told the media: "We would like to involve younger Singaporeans in this important milestone in Singapore's history, to give them the opportunity of international exposure."

KEY ROLE

Playing a key role in negotiating and drafting the treaty, Singapore will be among the first signatories and has invited other countries to sign it as well.

Mr Han, who chairs the Singapore Convention Signing Ceremony and Conference organising committee, said discussions with the UN to confirm the numbers are ongoing.

Even though he is preparing for his A levels, second-year Eunoia Junior College student Ong Chong Yu, 18, said the programme was too good an opportunity to pass up.

He said: "Being able to be a part of this is really an honour."