Students, public come together to save man’s life

He was playing basketball when he collapsed from a cardiac arrest last month. Luckily, six people came together to save Mr Koh Aik Koon's life.

Yesterday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) presented the SCDF Community Lifesaver Awards and the Community First Responder Awards to the six for their heroics.

Mr Koh, 44, a logistician, was playing basketball at Dunman High School on Sept 2 with a group that included his younger brother and two friends, Mr Ken Teo Rong Jye, 54, an alumnus of the school, and Mr Ang Eng Choon, 60, a physical education teacher there.

Recalling the incident yesterday, Mr Ang told The New Paper: "I didn't know he collapsed. I thought he was doing some exercises."

Someone from the basketball group raised the alarm and student Ng Wen Min was the first to respond.

She said: "I heard someone shout across the canteen for anyone who knew CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). I rushed over immediately."

Wen Min, 18, who is in first-aid group St John Singapore for her co-curricular activity (CCA), said that when she got to the scene, Mr Koh had no pulse and she started administrating CPR on him.

While Mr Teo called for an ambulance, Mr Koh's brother was calling family members.

Another two students who had learned first aid as part of their respective CCA groups, Red Cross and St John, rushed to the scene.

Liau Xuan Xuan Valerie, 17, and Lim Qi Yang, 18, set up the automated external defibrillator (AED) and administered one shock to Mr Koh.

MORE HELP

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Wong, 20, an off-duty SCDF full-time national serviceman, responded via the myResponse app.

He was having dinner at the Chinese Swimming Club when he got the notification and rushed to the scene.

Mr Wong did 15 chest compressions and used the AED to administer another two shocks.

When the paramedics arrived, student Zhang Yiying, 17, took them to Mr Koh.

Mr Teo, Mr Ang and Dunman High students Wen Min, Qi Yang, Liau Xuan Xuan and Zhang Yiying were among the six who were acknowledged by the SCDF yesterday.

The sixth person, Mr Wong, did not get an award as he is a member of the SCDF.

"I am so lucky to be here. I am so grateful for the people here who saved my life," Mr Koh said yesterday.

"I play basketball three times a week and I jog for two days.

"All I can say is, everyone should learn CPR."