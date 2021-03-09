Studies done to manage boar distribution: NParks

The National Parks Board (NParks) carries out population surveys and research studies to understand the distribution of wild boars throughout Singapore's nature areas.

Dr Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management at NParks, said: "Such studies enable us to closely monitor the changes in wild boar populations, and to analyse the habitat and landscape factors that affect wild boar occupancy.

"The work also identifies areas for conservation and targets spots where there is possibility of high human-wild boar conflict for mitigation and management."

NParks works with development agencies to coordinate construction timelines to ensure the erection of adequate hoarding, which will prevent wildlife from dispersing to adjacent urban areas, Dr Loo added.

These initiatives are on top of current animal conflict mitigation measures and engagement programmes to warn the public not to feed wildlife.

Dr Loo emphasised the importance of the strict laws against feeding, adding that intentional feeding or irresponsible discarding of food can alter the natural foraging behaviour of wildlife.

"This results in wildlife having an increased propensity to approach humans for food and may lead to them venturing into urban areas in search of human sources of food," he said.

Animals may even wander onto roads and can potentially pose a danger to motorists and themselves.

NParks has the support of the National Environment Agency and Singapore Food Agency in campaigns to stop wildlife feeding.

The various agencies reach out to food places like hawker centres and coffee shops to educate the public on tray returns, proper disposal of waste and stall hygiene, added Dr Loo.

Here are NParks' tips on what to do if you encounter a boar:

♦ Remain as calm as possible and move slowly away from the animal;

♦ Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal; and

♦ If adult wild boars are seen with young piglets, keep a distance and leave them alone as they can become aggressive in trying to defend their young.

The public can call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 to report any wild boar encounters.