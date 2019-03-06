Subject-based banding made this student more confident

Although she could not qualify for the Express stream, she did extremely well for mathematics and Chinese.

When Low Jie Ying applied to Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary), she was placed in the Normal (Academic) stream but was offered mathematics and Chinese at the Express level under the subject-based banding (SBB) scheme.

But it was not a smooth-sailing journey when she started.

The Secondary 3 student, who was from Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary), told The New Paper: "I wasn't prepared because I didn't know about this programme. I wondered if I would be able to make friends in class."

But she wanted to work on her strengths, so she took up the offer and became the only student from the N(A) stream to join an Express class at Sec 1.

"The pace was suitable for me, but I faced problems with communicating. I didn't know anyone I could ask for help from, and I didn't dare to ask questions in class," she admitted.

She also had a problem adapting to the shorter time during exams.

But she soon improved and started faring better than some Express students, so much so that she began helping some of them in their school work.

"I can deepen my knowledge at the pace I like, and it makes me more confident because I can challenge myself," said Jie Ying.

At the end of Sec 2, she was given the offer to transfer to the Express stream as she did well for her year-end exams.

She said: "I was so happy I cried because I was recognised for my efforts. It was an honour."

However, Jie Ying declined the offer as she was worried that she would not be able to keep up in her weaker English and literature subjects at the Express level.

She said: "The decision was clear-cut: Going to Express would mean additional stress, and I want to take time to understand the concepts taught.

"I know how I learn best so my parents fully supported my decision."

When the school joined the SBB scheme in 2017, more than half of N(A) and Normal (Technical) students were offered the scheme.

Mrs Koh Mei Chin, a mathematics SBB mentor at PLMGS (Secondary), said it is important to ensure that students are adapting well to the new environment.

She said: "At the end of the day, it is not about the grades, we want to give them a chance to pursue their interests.

"Their emotional well-being is one of the things teachers look out for.

"Each student is given a buddy to help them integrate well into the class."