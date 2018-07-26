Subsidised health checks for seniors at mosque

To encourage senior citizens to take care of their well-being, a mosque here offered health screening for the first time.

For four hours yesterday, the An-Nur Mosque on Admiralty Road provided subsidised vision, oral and hearing checks for those aged 60 and above.

The programme was initiated by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

About 60 people went for the screening, most of them aged 69 and above, said Madam Rusmah Lamri, a member of the mosque's management board.

The screening was free for pioneers. Community Health Assist Scheme card holders paid $2 and other residents paid $5.

Madam Sapiah Ahmad and her husband, both 64, went for the screening because it was cheap and near their home.

The retired pharmacy technician, who was given the all-clear, goes for regular check-ups at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for diabetes. Her husband is in good health.

"I must control my diabetes, because I'm scared I might become blind," said Madam Sapiah, who also has high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are under control.