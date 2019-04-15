Subway worker jailed for molesting NUS student

A Subway sandwich-maker was jailed for seven months on Thursday last week for molesting a male National University of Singapore (NUS) student.

Malaysian Rajakumar Arjunan, 34, was working at a Subway outlet in NUS at the time of the offences and was jailed for two counts of assault or use of criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty.

The victim, 18, was a student living in one of the campus's residential colleges.

In August 2017, the victim went to the male toilet in the residential college, and shortly after, Rajakumar entered the toilet.

When they were washing their hands, Rajakumar chatted with him.

Thereafter, Rajakumar gestured to the victim to come towards him and the victim did so.

Rajakumar molested him but the victim pushed his hands away. Rajakumar then grabbed the victim's arm and asked if he was afraid.

He also made the victim promise not to tell anyone.

Frightened, the victim agreed.

But Rajakumar smiled and molested him again. The police were notified that day and Rajakumar was arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling asked for a jail term of at least eight months as the victim was so traumatised he would take a detour when he walked past Subway as he did not want to bump into Rajakumar.

He also had to move to another residential block.

Rajakumar's lawyer asked for a sentence of four months because there was no premeditation and he did not use force.

The court heard that Rajakumar, who had been working in a Subway outlet in Suntec City, will be fired and deported once he finishes serving his jail term. - ADELINE TAN