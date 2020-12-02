Successful start to SingapoRediscovers tourism exercise

More than 11,900 bookings were recorded on the first day of the SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday.

As of 4.30pm yesterday, the bookings received across five platforms totalled around $1.86 million in vouchers and payments.

A spokesman for STB said: "There was a good mix of bookings across the hotels, attractions and tours industries, as well as healthy interest in cross-sector bundled packages."

She added that more than 4,000 Singaporeans visited the 53 Community Centres or Clubs (CCs) to inquire about the vouchers.

As part of the $320 million scheme, every Singaporean aged 18 and above will be given $100 worth of vouchers to boost local tourism spending.

While there are more than 280 product offerings available currently, STB said more deals would be rolled out progressively.

Head of corporate communications Reza Amirul Juniarshah at Traveloka, one of the five authorised booking platforms, said yesterday that traffic had increased by up to 15 times compared to normal periods.

Other booking platforms such as GlobalTix and Trip.com also observed a steady stream of bookings or indication of interest.

Part-time taxi driver Ng Beng Lam, 72, who was first in line at Tampines East CC to redeem his vouchers, said he was pleased with the process.

He managed to redeem three tickets each to the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark and the Singapore Flyer under Klook, which had its booking services set up at the CC.

Mr Ng said: "I didn't face much difficulties because the staff helped me. I didn't have to do much."

Another Singaporean, Madam Chin Lew Lee, 67, who redeemed two tickets for the Singapore Flyer, said: "My husband has not been there before, so I want to take him. It is boring being cooped up at home during the pandemic, it will be a good chance to go out."

Taxi driver Song Hwee Tin, 61, was disappointed that she was unable to book two tickets to Universal Studios Singapore as it was sold out.

She went to the CC to learn how the process works to help her neighbour and felt the procedures were complicated.

Klook's South-east Asia marketing director Sarah Wan noted that some popular activities were snapped up within the first few hours. She said: "We have been working closely with our merchants to ensure our inventory is restocked as soon as possible. In fact, the majority of these out-of-stock activities have already been topped up."