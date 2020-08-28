Sultan Mosque to be cleaned after visitor tests positive

Sultan Mosque will be closed today for a thorough disinfection and will reopen tomorrow.

Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will be closed for disinfection today after a visitor to the mosque last Tuesday later tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque will reopen tomorrow, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said last night in a Facebook post.

"The infected individual did not exhibit any symptoms when he visited the mosque, and was only subsequently tested positive for Covid-19," Muis added.

The council said that people who were at the mosque between 2.30pm and 3pm last Tuesday should monitor their health until Sept 1 and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Meanwhile, the Sheng Siong supermarket at Elias Mall and Our Tampines Hub were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 77 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,572.

They included two community cases, both Singaporeans, said MOH.

One of the community cases is linked to a previous patient and had visited a camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre where she may have had contact with another case who went to work at the shop when he was infectious.

MOH said the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, it will contact all individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and 18, and facilitate Covid-19 testing for them.

The other community case is unlinked.

There were also five imported patients, including an 82-year-old Singaporean woman who had returned to Singapore from India.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 70 new cases announced yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from one case two weeks ago to two in the past week.

By the numbers

77

New cases

2

New cases in community

5

Imported cases

56,572

Total cases

27

Deaths

168

Discharged yesterday

55,124

Total recovered

66

Total in hospital