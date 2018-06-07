Summit shows S'pore enjoys trust of US, North Korea as neutral host

Next week's US-North Korea summit shows that Singapore enjoys trust and confidence as an honest and neutral moderator and host, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivan Balakrishnan has said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the end of a one-day working visit to Washington, where he met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Dr Balakrishnan will be in Pyongyang today at the invitation of his North Korean counterpart, Mr Ri Yong Ho.

Before leaving the US capital, Dr Balakrishnan told Singapore media that hosting the summit was "our contribution to world peace".

"I am confident we will do our best as hosts. I tell both the North Koreans and the Americans, we are there to serve tea and coffee," he quipped.

US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose official title is Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa at 9am on June 12, in what is being touted as potentially one of the most significant geopolitical developments since the end of the Cold War.

"The fact that the summit is even occurring is significant in its own way," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"For the President of the United States to sit with the leader of North Korea across the table and to have all the issues laid out for them to have a frank discussion is a significant step."

He added: "Obviously, what all of us are hoping for is it would lead to a de-escalation of tension, raise the prospects of peace and, for the sake of the North Koreans themselves, improve the prospects for economic development.

"For North Korea, they only need to look at China and at South-east Asia to see that peace is an essential pre-requisite for prosperity, so let us hope for the best but not have undue expectations.

"I don't think one meeting next week in Singapore can certainly unlock the entire situation on the Korean peninsula (but) if you can make a positive step it will be significant in its own right," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan also disclosed that it was the US that approached Singapore first, followed by North Korea, to host the summit.

The first pre-requisite for both sides was security, followed by the availability of a venue and a setting that would send the appropriate signal.

"We have been able to have good discussions separately with both; I think it is very important that we enjoy the trust and confidence of both parties, this ability to be an honest neutral moderator and host was absolutely crucial," he said.

Mr Pompeo and Mr Bolton thanked Singapore and Singaporeans, Dr Balakrishnan said.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted: "We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality."

Dr Balakrishnan's talks with US officials went beyond the upcoming summit to cover US-Singapore relations as well as trade issues.

