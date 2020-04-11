From Sunday, first-time offenders of circuit-breaker measures will be fined $300

NParks officials speaking to a group of people who were gathering at the beach on Saturday. The beach was closed after that.

From Sunday (April 12), there will be no more warnings for first-time offenders of circuit-breaker measures. Instead, they will be fined $300 straightaway, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Mr Masagos said stiffer penalties are clearly needed as his ministry's enforcement officers reported that there are still too many people not taking the circuit-breaker measures seriously.

They issued more than 3,000 stern warnings on Saturday.

"From tomorrow (Sunday), we will no longer issue written warnings. Any offender encountered by our Enforcement Officers will be asked for particulars immediately, and will face the following: 1st offence: $300 fine. Repeat offenders: Higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases," he wrote.

The health and safety of Singaporeans are at risk, Mr Masagos added, and it is therefore their top priority and collective responsibility.

From Monday, it will be mandatory for all food handlers and wet market stallholders to wear masks, while from Sunday, all visitors to wet markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators will need to wear masks or they will not be allowed entry.

From Sunday, all visitors to supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls must also wear masks, said Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board in a media release. Those without masks will be refused entry.