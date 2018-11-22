Suntec City guard jailed, caned for performing oral sex on drunk man

A male security guard on duty at Suntec City performed oral sex on a drunk man after finding him collapsed on the floor of a toilet.

A court heard that Low Chih Kin, 35, took advantage of the 36-year-old lying motionless after a heavy drinking session.

Low was sentenced to six years' jail and three strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to performing a non- consensual sexual act.

Two molestation charges involving the same man were taken into consideration.

The court heard the victim - an assistant building manager - had been drinking with colleagues on May 6 last year. He went to a toilet at about 1am and ended up lying on the floor.

Low went to the toilet later and saw the man. Feeling sexually aroused, he performed oral sex on the man, who was unable to fight him off.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told his wife about the sexual assault when she went to Suntec City around 3.15am to help him.

She alerted the police and her husband was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The court heard that Low was traced through CCTV footage and arrested. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB