Superintendent part of exclusive group of experts

She has been in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for over 29 years and Superintendent Geraldine Tan, 50, commanding officer of the Technical Command from the Police Coast Guard, is the first certified international post blast investigator (CIPBI) in the SPF.

She is also part of an exclusive group of about 700 CIPBI post-blast investigation experts worldwide.

Her interest in pursuing the CIPBI programme came from her time in the Criminal Investigation Department, where she was the assistant director of the Bomb and Explosive Investigation Division .

She told the Police Life magazine that she believes such skill sets will help her remain relevant in the current security climate and even beyond retirement.

"This certification is an assurance that our post-blast investigation training is on the right track to international recognition," she told Police Life.

"I learnt that it is important to never stop learning, no matter how old you are. As long as you continue to develop your skills, you will be in a strong position to prepare yourself for whatever life puts you through."