Supermarket worker injured by e-scooter in Pasir Ris 'hit-and-run'

Mr Xie suffered a cracked shoulder blade, two broken toes and other injuries in the Pasir Ris accident.

Mr Xie Zhi Hao was involved in an accident with another e-scooter rider.

Riding his seated e-scooter to his workplace at White Sands shopping centre on Saturday, Mr Xie Zhi Hao, 27, turned off the pavement and got onto the pedestrian crossing with the green man still flashing.

Seconds later, he was left in a heap after another e-scooter rider, who was on the road, sped through and crashed into him.

The collision left Mr Xie with a cracked shoulder blade, two broken toes and a trip to the hospital, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

Instead of staying on to help, the other rider is alleged to have fled the scene.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8 at about 8.20pm.

Mr Xie, who was discharged from Sengkang General Hospital on Sunday, told Shin Min that he also suffered injuries to his waist, back, stomach and thighs, and was given eight weeks of medical leave.

The supermarket worker said he has already spent close to $3,000 on medical fees.

Mr Xie said three passers-by, including two motorists, helped him to the side of the road after the accident.

One of the motorists tried to keep the other e-scooter rider at the scene, but the latter insisted on leaving, he added.

Mr Xie told Shin Min: "If he had apologised to me at the time and cooperated with investigations, I would not have pursued (the matter) because it was an accident after all... But he did not take responsibility and ran away."

Under current laws, it is an offence to ride personal mobility devices (PMDs), including e-scooters, on roads.

And while riders are not required to dismount when crossing the road, they have to stop and look out for oncoming traffic before going across.

Riders involved in an accident are also required to stop, offer help, exchange particulars and make a police report.

Members of Parliament told The New Paper the accident was a timely reminder that both enforcement and education efforts need to be stepped up.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah said: "Education and deterrence will need to go hand in hand to reduce such accidents, including stricter laws and higher punishments.

"As with all new legislation, while it is understandable that time is needed, I urge the authorities to act in a more timely manner and enforce the rules strictly."

Jurong GRC MP Ang Wei Neng, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said the Government has already taken the right step in making e-scooter registration mandatory.

He said: "Perhaps we can accelerate this, but we still need to give people time to register. You can't just enforce it overnight."

Mr Ang called on the public to call out bad behaviour and to highlight uncooperative riders to the authorities.

Ms Lee reiterated her calls for mandatory insurance for PMD users and bans at crowded or accident-prone areas.